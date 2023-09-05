NXT TV results (9/5): Moore’s review of Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the NXT Women’s Title, Dragon Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for a NXT NA Title shot with Dom Mysterio as referee, Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner in a No DQ match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live September 5, 2023 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

No intro this week. Everyone was in the ring already for the Women’s Championship Match. Alicia Taylor handled the formal in-ring championship introductions…

1. Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James for the NXT Women’s Championship. Both women started out at a stalemate by trading counters. Both women then traded illegal pins which the ref stopped. Tiffany hit Kiana with a hip attack on the ropes for a two count. Kiana managed to turn the tables with tackles in the corner. This led to a two count. Kiana worked on Tiffany with knees and a butterfly stretch. Tiffany twisted the pressure and put Kiana in the stretch.

After Kiana reversed the hold, Tiffany used a flip to escape the stretch. Kiana rallied with running strikes. Tiffany got a cheap shot in after stalling behind the ropes. Tiffany did backflips into an elbow. Both women traded rollups. Tiffany and Kiana took each other out with stereo lariats.

Tiffany missed a loaded bag shot with Kiana’s loaded bag. Kiana hit Tiffany with her 401K finisher for a nearfall. Tiffany recovered and raked Kiana’s eyes. This allowed Tiffany to hit Kiana with a Rolling Senton followed by the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the victory.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Kiana James via pinfall in 5:12 to retain the NXT Women’s Championship.

Becky Lynch appeared on the big screen and talked about how she’s won every championship possible in WWE other than the NXT Women’s Championship. Becky talked about how she’ll challenge Tiffany for the NXT Women’s Title on next Week’s NXT…

Carmelo Hayes was shown arriving at the Performance Center. He passed by Wes Lee as the two shared an uncomfortable glare…

John’s Thoughts: A good match for the time given. It felt like they rushed the match just so they could get to the Becky Lynch announcement. Kiana does look strong in defeat and even got the false finish spot, hitting the 401K. Even though it was heel vs. heel, Tiffany was the de facto fan favorite. As for next week, Tiffany is already launched into the biggest match in her young wrestling career, against WWE’s top female star. I’m surprised they aren’t saving the match for the Bakersfield show, but maybe they find a way to stretch the feud past a one-off.

The Creed’s and Ivy Nile were at the Diamond Mine dojo, putting back up their Diamond Mine decorations. The Creeds told Nile that they were excited to get their tag titles back. Tony D and Stacks showed up and took exception to Diamond Mine coming after their titles. They then joked around a bit, Brutus even calling Tony D and Stacks, Mario and Luigi. Enofe and Blade showed up to stake their claim at the tag titles. The Creeds and Enofe and Blade argued with Tony D and Stacks watching from the sidelines…

2. Ilja Dragunov vs. Oro Mensah (w/Noam Dar, Lash Legend, Jakara Jackson). Ilja slammed Oro to the mat early on. Oro came back with kidney punches. Dragunov came back with a headlock slam and punches. Dragunov gave Oro a series of forearms and a diving knee drop. Ilja hit Oro with a jumping pump kick. Oro hit Ilja with a beautiful Lionsault for a two count. Oro followed up with a PK to the back. Ilja begged Oro for more kicks. Oro and Ilja traded strikes.

Oro ducked a enzuigiri and shook Ilja after hitting Ilja with a superkick during a Tiger Feint. Oro hit Ilja with a T-Bone Suplex heading into picture-in-picture.[c]

Ilja dodged a Liger Kick and came back with a shoulder tackle. Ilja turned Oro inside out with a Constantine Special Lariat. Ilja hit Oro with 2 chained German Suplexes and a Saito Suplex for a nearfall. Oro escaped a power bomb and hit Ilja with two strong kicks for a two count. Oro mocked Ilja’s pre-finish pose. Ilja blocked Oro and hit him with a power bomb. Ilja hit Oro with a Torpedo Moscow for the victory.

Ilja Dragunov defeated Oro Mensah via pinfall in 9:49.

Wes Lee quickly walked out with a mic in hand. Lee told Ilja that he has the next crack at Melo’s title, but Ilja can get the first title shot right after. Ilja took the mic and said that Carmelo Hayes is his, not anyone elses. Ilja said he’s had engough of other people, roadblocks, and people’s personal journeys. Wes said there was no one standing in his way to get to the championship.

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance, joking about how he put both Lee and Ilja’s names in the rafters. Melo talked about how he had a talk with Shawn Michaels last week and he gave him all the advice he needed to hear. The crowd chanted “Triple Threat”. Melo said there is no asterisk in their last match because it was Ilja taking the risk (diving into the belt), and Melo took advantage.

Melo said that Wes took the risk with the suicide dive, and Melo took advantage. Melo talked about how HBK booked Wes vs. Ilja in a number one contenders match next week for a title shot at No Mercy. Melo said he hopes they show mercy next week, because Melo’s showing no mercy at Bakersfield…

John’s Thoughts: Good match between two talented wrestlers. This might have been Oro’s best match on NXT TV so far. He loses nothing in the loss as he is the guy who takes loses for Noam Dar’s group. The real focus was on the post match, setting up the NXT Title picture. Ilja vs. Melo along with Tiffany vs. Becky is really stacking up next week’s NXT show.

Dominik Mysterio was having trouble reading the WWE rules book. He dropped the book and said “Thank You Mam” when he saw a purple referee’s shirt…

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Nathan Frazer. Nathan Frazer talked about how he got viral for almost taking his head off with the top rope last week. He talked about how he took the risk because he’s obsessed with getting back the Heritage Cup. He said like the rest of his career, he’s not slowing down…

