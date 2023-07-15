Elton Prince of Pretty Deadly injured during a WWE Smackdown match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Elton Prince of the Pretty Deadly tag team was injured during a tag team match on Friday’s WWE Smackdown. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Prince suffered a separated shoulder. The timeline for his return is unknown.

Powell’s POV: Prince was favoring the shoulder late in Friday’s match against Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but they were able to finish the match. Holland took to social media to note that Prince was injured due to a “wonky landing from the pounce.” Holland clearly felt the need to end fan speculation that the injury occurred when he suplexed Prince. Sadly, some fans will never let Holland move on from the suplex that resulted in Big E suffering a broken neck. Here’s wishing Prince all the best in his recovery.