By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 300,000 viewers for A&E and finished with a 0.08 rating, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The show focused on Samoan Dynasty memorabilia.

Powell’s POV: The previous week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures episode focused on Kurt Angle and produced 260,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating.