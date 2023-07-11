WWE Raw rating opposite the MLB Home Run Derby

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.809 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.828 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.49 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.851 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.869 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.707 million viewers. The July 11, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.735 million viewers and a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a Brock Lesnar appearance.