WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for John Cena’s return

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.629 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.376 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: The return of Cena delivered big numbers. Fox also deserves credit for pushing the Cena and Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn match consistently during NFL games and other programming. Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.55 rating. The December 31, 2021 edition of Smackdown was a “best of” edition that aired on FS1 and produced 378,000 viewers.