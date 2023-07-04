WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle vs. Imperium

-Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

-Logan Paul and Ricochet meet face-to-face

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Miz in a No DQ match

Powell's POV: WWE has yet to clarify which members of Imperium will face McIntyre and Riddle. They also teased Monday's Raw will be held in Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center.