NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Independence Day show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Julius Creed and Brutus Creed vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid in a Loser Leaves NXT match

-Damon Kemp vs. Eddy Thorpe in an NXT Underground match

-Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport

-Mustafa Ali vs. Tyler Bate

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

Powell’s POV: Tuesday’s NXT was taped last Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center due to today’s Independence Day holiday. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).