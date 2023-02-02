WWE financial report and conference call, Impact Wrestling and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Genichiro Tenryu, Teddy Hart, Brian Cage, Isla Dawn, Gino Hernandez, Charles Cutler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE is releasing its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial report today after the market closes. Company executives will host a conference call regarding the financial report. I will run live updates on the highlights of the call beginning at 4CT/5ET.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Kushida and Kevin Knight. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Pro Wrestling TV. Tonight’s show features Lince Dorado and Microman vs. Delirious and Mini Abismo Negro. While the days my reviews run will vary, my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 51 percent of the vote. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Genichiro Tenryu (a/k/a Genichiro Shimada) is 69.

-Teddy Hart (a/k/a Ted Annis) is 39.

-Brian Cage (a/k/a Brian Button) is 35.

-Isla Dawn (Courtney Stewart) is 29.

-The late Gino Hernandez (a/k/a Charles Wolfe Jr.) died on February 2, 1986 at age 28. His death was ruled an accidental cocaine overdose.

-The late Charles Cutler (Charles Olsen) was born on February 2, 1884. He died at age 68 on December 25, 1952.