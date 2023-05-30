What's happening...

WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the taped Night of Champions go-home show

May 30, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.158 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up slightly from the 2.133 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down a tick compared to the previous week’s 0.53 rating. The May 27, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.939 million viewers and a 0.47 rating for the Hell in a Cell go-home show.

The ratings are delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. The Raw numbers should be available on Wednesday afternoon, and things should get back to normal starting with the AEW Dynamite ratings being released on Thursday afternoon.

