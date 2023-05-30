AEW Rampage and Double Or Nothing countdown special ratings

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 436,000 viewers for TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 293,000 viewership count from the previous week’s episode, which aired late Friday afternoon.

-The AEW Revolution countdown special that followed Rampage produced 197,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating. For comparison sake, the AEW Revolution countdown special delivered 184,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating back in March.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished 13th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the previous week’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. The May 27, 2022 edition of Rampage delivered 341,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the AEW Double Or Nothing go-home show.

The ratings are delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday. The Raw numbers should be available on Wednesday afternoon, and things should get back to normal starting with the AEW Dynamite ratings being released on Thursday afternoon.