Impact Wrestling Under Siege lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus and FITE.TV event

May 26, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Under Siege event that will be held tonight in London, Ontario at Western Fair District Agriplex.

-Steve Maclin vs. PCO in a No DQ match for the Impact World Championship

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Championship

-Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster for the Impact Tag Team Titles

-Trey Miguel vs. Chris Sabin for the X Division Title

-Gisele Shaw vs. Trinity

-Kenny King vs. Nick Aldis

-Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Alex Shelley vs. Frankie Kazarian in a six-way to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship

-Deaner, Kon, and Angels vs. Rich Swann, Sami Callihan, and a partner

-(Pre-Show) Joe Hendry vs. Dirty Dango for the Digital Media Championship

-(Pre-Show) Taylor Wilde and KiLynn King vs. Courtney Rush and Jessicka for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: The Impact Under Siege pre-show is available via YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on Impact Plus and FITE.TV.

