AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, El Samurai, Johnny Storm, Roxxi, Karlee Perez, Jesse White, Charlie Morgan, Ox Baker

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. The show includes Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW All Access reality show will return with a new episode next week.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Pittsburgh (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 26 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. D was a close third with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show an C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-El Samurai (Osamu Matsuda) is 57.

-Johnny Storm (a/k/a Jonathan Whitcombe) is 46.

-Roxxi (a/k/a Nicole Raczynski) is 44.

-Jesse White is 37. He worked as Jake Carter in NXT, and is the son of the late Leon “Vader” White.

-Karlee Perez, who worked as Maxine in WWE, is 37. She also worked as Catrina in Lucha Underground and used her real name in MLW.

-Charlie Morgan (Yasmin Lander) is 31.

-The late Ox Baker (Douglas Baker) was born on April 19, 1934. He died at age 80 of a heart attack on October 20, 2014.