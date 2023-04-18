04/18 Moore’s NXT audio review: Wes Lee vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT North American Title, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Titles, Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Wes Lee vs. Charlie Dempsey for the NXT North American Title, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Titles, Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin vs. Cora Jade, and more (29:50)…

Click here for the April 18 NXT TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.