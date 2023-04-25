04/25 Moore’s NXT audio review: Spring Breakin’ edition with Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Title, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Title, Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley vs. Brooks Jensen and Kiana James, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly in a Trunk Match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: The Spring Breakin’ edition with Carmelo Hayes vs. Grayson Waller for the NXT Title, Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Title, Bron Breakker vs. Andre Chase, Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley vs. Brooks Jensen and Kiana James, Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo vs. Pretty Deadly in a Trunk Match, and more (20:50)…

Click here for the April 25 NXT TV audio review.

