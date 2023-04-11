NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. two TBA in a four-way for a shot at the NXT North American Championship

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James and Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner (Mr. Stone will leave Wagner if he loses)

-Chase U’s celebration for Duke Hudson

-Cora Jade promo

Powell's POV: NXT will be live from the WWE Performance Center.