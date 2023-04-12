What's happening...

04/12 Moore’s NXT audio review: Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Duke Hudson in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Championship, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James and Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner, Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca

April 12, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Dragon Lee vs. JD McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Duke Hudson in a four-way for a shot at the NXT Championship, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Kiana James and Fallon Henley for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, Ilja Dragunov vs. Von Wagner, Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca, and more (30:09)…

Click here for the April 12 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.