AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Barry Darsow, Dixie Carter, Manu, Bruno Sammartino, Gorilla Monsoon

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Liacouras Center. The show includes Sammy Guevara vs. Bobby Fish for the TNT Championship. Join me for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight. AEW will also tape Friday’s Rampage tonight. Jake Barnett has the night off, but he will handle Friday’s WWE Smackdown live review.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW event in Philadelphia. If you are going tonight or going to another upcoming show and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 44 percent of the vote. A finished second with 30 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with B as the majority grade from 31 percent of our post show poll voters. F finished second with 22 percent, and A finished a close third with 21 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Barry Darsow is 62. He worked as Demolition Smash, Repo Man, Krusher Khruschev, and Blacktop Bully among other gimmicks.

-Former TNA President Dixie Carter-Salinas is 57.

-Manu (Afa Anoaʻi Jr.) is 37.

-The late Bruno Sammartino was born on October 6, 1935. He died on April 18, 2018 at age 82.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert James Marella) died on October 6, 1999 at age 62 due to complications from diabetes.