10/05 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: MSK vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a four-way for the NXT Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones, Ember Moon vs. Mandy Rose, Ikemen Jiro vs. Joe Gacy, Indi Hartwell vs. Mei Ying, Tony D’Angelo and Cora Jade debut

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: MSK vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a four-way for the NXT Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones, Ember Moon vs. Mandy Rose, Ikemen Jiro vs. Joe Gacy, Indi Hartwell vs. Mei Ying, Tony D’Angelo and Cora Jade debut, and more (49:08)…

Click here for the October 5 NXT TV audio review.

