What's happening...

10/05 Moore’s NXT 2.0 audio review: MSK vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a four-way for the NXT Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones, Ember Moon vs. Mandy Rose, Ikemen Jiro vs. Joe Gacy, Indi Hartwell vs. Mei Ying, Tony D’Angelo and Cora Jade debut

October 5, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT 2.0 television show: MSK vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in a four-way for the NXT Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones, Ember Moon vs. Mandy Rose, Ikemen Jiro vs. Joe Gacy, Indi Hartwell vs. Mei Ying, Tony D’Angelo and Cora Jade debut, and more (49:08)…

Click here for the October 5 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.