AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee (reports needed), AEW All Access, last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Marq Quen, Tony Anthony, Nobuhiko Takada

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Panther Arena. The show includes Keith Lee vs. Chris Jericho. Jake Barnett is on vacation this week, so join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The AEW All Access reality show airs tonight on TBS at 9CT/10ET. The description the Young Bucks returning to the ring amid concerns over their legacy, Britt Baker shepherds in Saraya’s improbable return from a near-death injury, Sammy Guevara sets out to prove himself in a four-way match.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee (Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped tonight). If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority B grade in our post show poll with 32 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B- grade.

