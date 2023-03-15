NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

Powell’s POV: There will be additional qualifying matches for the NXT Women’s Championship ladder match that will be held at the Stand & Deliver premium live event. NXT will be live on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).