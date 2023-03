CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the NXT Stand & Deliver event that will be held on Saturday, April 1 in Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena.

-Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship

-Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

Powell’s POV: The premium live event will stream on Peacock at noon CT/1ET ahead of WrestleMania 39 night one.