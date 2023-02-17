2/17 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Sami Zayn’s appearance on the Elimination Chamber go-home show, Gunther vs. Madcap Moss for the Intercontinental Title, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Natalya, Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,226)

Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Aired live February 17, 2023 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with a memorial graphic for the late Jerry Jarrett… A video recapped The Usos defeating Braun Strowman and Ricochet to retain the Smackdown Tag Titles on last week’s show. They also showed footage of the backstage developments involving the Usos, Paul Heyman, and Sami Zayn… The Smackdown opening aired…

Michael Cole introduced the show and was joined on commentary by Wade Barrett. The Elimination Chamber structure was hanging over the ring (the Elimination Chamber event will be held in the same venue on Saturday night)…

Natalya made her entrance and gave her glasses to a fan at ringside while Cole hyped the Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Shotzi made her tank entrance, and then their opponents followed while ring announcer Samantha Irvin delivered the introductions…

1. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Natalya. Natalya put Baszler down and then booted her. Rousey tagged in and targeted the left arm of Natalya. Rousey went for her finisher, but Natalya countered into a Sharpshooter attempt, which Rousey avoided before both wrestlers tagged out.

A short time later, Shotzi hit Rousey with a suicide dive. Shotzi ducked a punch from Baszler, who was put down by a Natalya clothesline. Shotzi went to the top rope and dove onto Rousey and Baszler on the floor heading into a commercial break. [C]

Shotzi climbed to the middle of the top rope and then spiked Rousey’s head on the apron. Baszler threw Rousey back inside the ring and then tagged herself into the match. Natalya tagged in and worked over Baszler. Natalya performed a nice running powerbomb for a near fall.

Baszler went for her finisher. Natalya backed Baszler into her corner and then Rousey tagged in. Rousey dove from the top rope at Natalya, who moved. Rousey sold leg pain and then Natalya put her in the Sharpshooter.

Natalya released the hold to clear Baszler from the ring. Shotzi tagged in and then Natalya went for a Hart Attack clothesline, but Baslzer pulled Natalya to the floor. Rousey escaped Shotzi holding her up for the move and put her in an armbar for the win…

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler beat Shotzi and Natalya in 13:05.

The broadcast team hyped part one of a video package on Sami Zayn’s highs and lows with The Bloodline… [C]

Powell’s POV: Good effort from everyone involved. Rousey broke out of her comfort zone with some spots that I didn’t expect from her. The heel team going over was expected, but Natalya and Shotzi were made to look good in defeat.