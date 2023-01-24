AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada
-Billie Starkz vs. Britt Baker
-Action Andretti vs. Bronson
-Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal
-Serpentico vs. Tony Deppen
-Brittany J vs. Harley Cameron
-Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne
-John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross, and Vary Morales
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
