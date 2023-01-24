AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-Anthony Henry vs. Mascara Dorada

-Billie Starkz vs. Britt Baker

-Action Andretti vs. Bronson

-Cezar Bononi vs. Matt Sydal

-Serpentico vs. Tony Deppen

-Brittany J vs. Harley Cameron

-Kaci Lennox vs. Madison Rayne

-John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno vs. Baliyan Akki, Marcus Kross, and Vary Morales

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.