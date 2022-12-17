WWE Tribute to the Troops lineup: Three matches to air on today’s Fox special

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for the WWE Tribute to the Troops special that will air today on Fox.

-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet

-Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Emma and Tamina

-Braun Strowman vs. LA Knight

Powell’s POV: The event was taped November 11 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The one-hour special airs today on Fox at 1:30CT/2:30ET.