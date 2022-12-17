NJPW Strong preview: NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Title match headlines tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-“Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Barrett Brown and Misterioso for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

-Kenta vs. Bad Dude Tito

-Bateman vs. Jakob Austin Young

Powell's POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World.