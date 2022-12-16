12/16 Barnett’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Roman Reigns returns, Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Title, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders vs. LDF in a Triple Threat tag match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

Jake Barnett reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Roman Reigns returns, Gunther vs. Ricochet for the Intercontinental Title, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, Hit Row vs. The Viking Raiders vs. LDF in a Triple Threat tag match, and more (28:14)…

