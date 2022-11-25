Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.
-Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo
-Bully Ray vs. Rich Swann
-Frankie Kazarian vs. Steve Maclin
Powell’s POV: Thursday’s Impact was a “best of” style show with a look back at past Thanksgiving editions (yikes). Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Josh Alexander in 2022. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
