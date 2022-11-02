NXT TV rating for the show headlined by Pretty Deadly vs. Bron Breakker and Wes Lee for the NXT Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 670,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 716,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The World Series delivered 11,162 viewers for Fox on Tuesday night. NXT finished 22nd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.15 rating. The November 2, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 631,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the Halloween Havoc fallout edition.