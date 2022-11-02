What's happening...

NXT TV rating for the show headlined by Pretty Deadly vs. Bron Breakker and Wes Lee for the NXT Tag Team Titles

November 2, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 670,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 716,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The World Series delivered 11,162 viewers for Fox on Tuesday night. NXT finished 22nd in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.15 rating. The November 2, 2021 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 631,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating for the Halloween Havoc fallout edition.

