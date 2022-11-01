AEW Dark preview: The lineup for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.
-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor vs. Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss, and Tony Deppen
-Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Diamante
-Rey Fenix vs. AR Fox
-Dean Alexander vs. Kip Sabian
-Marina Shafir vs. Kennedi Copeland
-Leva Bates vs. Nyla Rose
-Brian Cage, Toa, and Kaun vs. Fuego Del Sol and Waves & Curls
-Jon Cruz vs. Danhausen
-Dante Martin vs. Encore
Powell’s POV: A better than usual lineup. AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are available on Wednesday mornings.
