09/30 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch in a Monster’s Ball, PCO and Vincent vs. Rich Swann and Heath, Black Taurus vs. Delirious, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid, Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve for the Digital Media Championship

September 30, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch in a Monster’s Ball, PCO and Vincent vs. Rich Swann and Heath, Black Taurus vs. Delirious, Ace Austin and Chris Bey vs. Trey Miguel and Laredo Kid, Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve for the Digital Media Championship, and more (22:37)…

Click here for the September 30 Impact Wrestling audio review.

