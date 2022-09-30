Impact Wrestling TV rating for the penultimate show before Bound For Glory

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 100,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the previous episode’s 82,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.01 rating drawn last week. Neither Impact nor the NJPW show that followed on AXS cracked the top 150 cable ratings on Thursday. The September 30, 20221 edition of Impact Wrestling had 115,000 viewers and drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic.