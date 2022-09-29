Impact Wrestling coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, David Sammartino, Tajiri, Stacy Carter, Candice LeRae, Skandor Akbar

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the fallout from Victory Road and has Masha Slamovich vs. Allie Katch in a No DQ match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. A finished second with 22 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 34 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-David Sammartino is 62.

-Yoshihiro Tajiri is 52.

-“The Cat” Stacy Carter is 52.

-Candice LeRae (Candice Gargano) is 37.

-The late Skandor Akbar (Jimmy Wehba) was born on September 29, 1934. He died on August 19, 2010 at age 75.