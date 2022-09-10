9/9 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Ikemen Jiro vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Charlie Dempsey vs. Bodhi Hayward, and Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 30)

Taped August 30, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed September 2, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Bodhi Hayward accompanied by Andre Chase and Thea Hail made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show…

1. Bodhi Hayward (w/Andre Chase, Thea Hail) vs. Charlie Dempsey. Hayward came out swinging as the bell rang gaining an early advantage on Dempsey. Dempsey tried to kick away out of an armlock by Hayward but Hayward continued to take control. A kick to the gut and a side suplex by Dempsey turned the tide and Dempsey worked the arm of Hayward before floating into a chinlock after an attempted backslide pin attempt. Hayward transitioned into an armbar but Dempsey escaped with punches. Hayward sent Dempsey into the corner and took him down with running shoulder tackles, a strong clothesline and a splash for a near fall. Dempsey rolled through into a fujiwara armbar. Hayward tried to escape but Hayward held onto a leg lock before locking in an STF for the submission win.

Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward via submission in 7:50.

The commentary team hyped Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz for after the break…[c]

John’s Ramblings: Wow. A technical clinic that I and the fans in the crowd at the Performance Center appreciated to kick off the show this week. Dempsey reminds me of William Regal. I wonder why this is!

2. Sol Ruca vs. Valentina Feroz. Feroz is without her tag team partner Yulisa Leon in her corner for this match. Feroz attempted a drop toe hold but Ruca grabbed a headlock which took Feroz down to the mat. The crowd fired up Feroz who took Ruca down for a near fall before locking in a stretch submission wearing down Ruca. Ruca dropped Feroz to the mat and worked on the left arm of Feroz. Feroz attempted an arm bar but Ruca powered out. Feroz hit a dropkick to Ruca and attempted a crossbody which was caught but Feroz countered with a backslide pin for the victory.

Valentina Feroz defeated Sol Ruca via pinfall in 5:53.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

John’s Ramblings: Another match which focussed on the technical and another that I fully invested in. Not as good as the opener but a worthwhile effort from both women.

3. Ikemen Jiro vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/Tony D’Angelo). Stacks hit a shoulder block on Jiro but Jiro kipped up early as the match got underway. Jiro worked on the arm of Stacks by putting Stacks hand into his jacket pocket. Stacks ripped the jacket off of Jiro which gained him the control until Jiro retrieved the jacket and put it back on. Jiro pinned Stacks for a near fall but Stacks rallied until he was hit by a number of jacket punches by Jiro. Stacks went to the top rope but was thrown off by Jiro who went for the jumping kick but Stacks avoided and hit the mafia big boot for the win.

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Ikemen Jiro via pinfall in 5:15.

John’s Ramblings: There was a bit too much comedy focussed around the jacket early but the match developed into a slugfest as it went on. An okay main event but I would have switched the positions of the opener and this match around.

A good episode this week. Each match delivered, but if you can only check out one thing out from this edition, make it the Charlie Dempsey vs. Bodhi Hayward opener.