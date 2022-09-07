What's happening...

A&E Biography on WrestleMania rating and viewership count, plus WWE Rivals on Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella, and WWE Smack Talk

September 7, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s A&E biography on the original WrestleMania produced 385,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The two-hour show finished 52nd in Sunday’s cable ratings with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

-Sunday’s WWE Rivals on Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella delivered 251,000 viewers for A&E and finished 70th in the cable ratings with a 0.05 rating.

-Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk finished with 163,000 viewers for A&E and finished 80th in the cable ratings with a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: The numbers were down over a holiday weekend and while running opposite the AEW All Out pay-per-view. The previous week’s Rey Mysterio biography tallied 444,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating. The prior week’s WWE Rivals on Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero produced 316,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating. And the previous week’s Smack Talk drew 179,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. Sunday’s biography focuses on the first WrestleMania, and WWE Rivals spotlights Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella. A&E will resume first-run biographies and WWE Rivals, and air the second season of WWE Most Wanted Treasures beginning this winter.

