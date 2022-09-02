What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The card for tonight’s WWE Clash at the Castle go-home show

September 2, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns celebrates two years as champion

-Ronda Rousey’s “final judgment”

-The Viking Raiders vs. New Day in a Viking Rules match

-Karrion Kross’s in-ring debut

-Mansoor and Mace vs. “Hit Row” Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis

-Butch vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped on Friday in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena due to the crew traveling to Cardiff, Wales for Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. May same audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

