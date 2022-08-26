AEW Rampage lineup: ROH Championship match headlines tonight’s TNT show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Dustin Rhodes for the ROH Championship

-“House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews vs. “Dark Order” Alex Reynolds, Jon Silver, and 10 in an AEW Trios Titles tournament match

-Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho

-Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth for the TNT Title

-TBS Champion Jade Cargill appears

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center. Join Colin McGuire for his live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).