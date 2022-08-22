Jake Atlas arrest video released online

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TMZ released the police cam footage of Jake Atlas being arrested outside his home in Orlando, Florida on May 23. Atlas was arrested on domestic violence battery charges, which were eventually dropped. Watch the full video below or at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Atlas comes off terribly in the video. He labeled himself “an international trained superstar” while stating that his boyfriend is a nobody. And there are plenty of additional embarrassing moments spread throughout the four-minute video. Atlas has apologized for the incident and stated that he took part in an out-patient program for substance abuse and mental health.