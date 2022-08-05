What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the SummerSlam fallout show

August 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns to address challenger Drew McIntyre regarding their Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WWE Clash at the Castle

-Raquel Rodriguez vs. Aliyah vs. Shotzi vs. Xia Li vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya vs. Sonya Deville in a gauntlet match to determine the challenger for Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

