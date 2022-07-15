7/15 AEW Rampage results: McGuire’s review of Hangman Page, Jon Silver, and Alex Reynolds vs. Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews, Private Party vs. Penta Oscuro and Rey Fenix, Kris Statlander and Athena in action, Gunn Club address their run on The Acclaimed

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

AEW Rampage (Episode 50)

Taped on July 13, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia at Enmarket Arena

Aired July 15, 2022 on TNT

The commentary team of Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and this week, Chris Jericho checked in as pyro shot off. The bell rang immediately and we went to the ring without introductions.

1. Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. Malakai Black and Brody King. Black and Reynolds began the match with a pretty even exchange. Black eventually worked a headlock and tagged in King. King hit a shoulder block to take Reynolds down. King went for a chop, but Reynolds ducked and tagged in Silver, who posed in front of King. Right when Silver thought he was making headway, King landed a strong shoulder block.

Reynolds tagged in and the Dark Order hit stereo kicks on King. They then landed a double super-kick. Reynolds went for a Tope, but King caught him and spiked him on the apron. King then landed a Senton on the inside of the ring. From there, we got our first PIP of the night [c].

Back from break, Reynolds and Black were fighting, but Reynolds got the hot tag to Silver, who hit an uppercut on Black and fired up. Silver slammed Black for a two-count and tagged in Reynolds. Before long, the House of Black was alone with Reynolds in the ring and King got a two-count. King lifted Reynolds, but Silver came in for the save. Silver landed a German Suplex on King, which was a wow. Reynolds went for a pin, but Black broke it up. House of Black landed Dante’s Inferno on Reynolds for the win.

Malakai Black and Brody King defeated Jon Silver and Alex Reynolds via pinfall in 8:18.

After the match, as King was walking to the back, Darby Allin attacked King. King took back control, but Sting walked out and had a stare down with Black. King and Allin then fought through the crowd. We then got a Miro video. Miro called out Black and said he wonders if he should rip off heads and tear off spines. Miro said the darker it gets, the clearer he sees Black. He wondered of Black sent his people to destroy Miro or recruit him.

McGuire’s Musings: That was a fairly basic opening match for Rampage, especially considering who was in it. The action was there and the Dark Order guys showed their regular good fire, but nobody on earth thought Black and King would lose. Still, the spots with Silver and King were entertaining and the post-match nonsense between Allin and King was a lot of fun. I actually really like the prospect of Black vs. Sting at some point because those styles could either really work or really not, and I, for one, would pay money to see which one wins out. As for the Miro stuff … that might be the most interesting development of the first 15 minutes of the show. Will Miro eventually join the House of Black? Color me intrigued.

2. Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH World Title. The two shook hands to start, adhering to the code, but Moriarty took Gresham right down and Gresham rolled to the outside. Gresham got back into the ring, but Moriarty landed a strong knee, which knocked Gresham back outside. Outside the ring, Moriarty threw Gresham into the guardrail and kept working him over before rolling him back into the ring. Gresham cheated to gain the upper hand and then talked to Tully at ringside. Gresham worked a headlock and we went to our second PIP of the night [c].