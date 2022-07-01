Impact Wrestling Against All Odds lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus special

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Against All Odds event that will be held tonight in Atlanta, Georgia at Center Stage.

-Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel for the X Division Championship

-Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Gisele Shaw and Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-Moose vs. Sami Callihan in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match

-Mickie James and Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo

-James Storm, Chris Harris, Heath, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, Kenny King, and Vincent

-Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

-(Pre-Show) Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers in a Dot Combat match for the Digital Media Championship

-(Pre-Show) Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid

Powell’s POV: The show is available for Impact Plus subscribers or as a FITE TV pay-per-view for $9.99. The pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET, and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET. It’s a questionable call to run on a holiday weekend and opposite WWE Friday Night Smackdown and AEW Rampage, but the lineup looks good on paper.