Impact Wrestling Emergence lineup: The card for tonight’s Impact Plus show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Emergence event that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at Cicero Stadium.

-Josh Alexander vs. Alex Shelley for the Impact World Championship

-Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim for the Knockouts Championship

-Mike Bailey vs. Jack Evans for the X Division Title

-“Honor No More” Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent vs. “Bullet Club” Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Hikuleo (Honor No More must disband if they lose, but Taven and Bennett earn a tag title shot if HNM win)

-Steve Maclin vs. Sami Callihan

-Bandido vs. Rey Horus

-Joe Doering and Deaner vs. Kushida and Chris Sabin

-(Pre-Show) Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-(Pre-Show) Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Digital Media Championship

Powell’s POV: The Emergence pre-show streams on YouTube at 6:30CT/7:30ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET and will be available via Impact Plus or FITE TV pay-per-view for $9.99.