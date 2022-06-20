Ric Flair’s Last Match moved to a bigger venue

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Ric Flair’s Last Match has been moved to the bigger Nashville Municipal Auditorium. The July 31 event was originally scheduled for the smaller from the Nashville Fairgrounds. The event’s promoters announced that tickets purchased for the Fairgrounds will be honored at the new venue. New tickets will go on sale this Friday.
Powell’s POV: The Fairgrounds was set up to hold up to 704 fans at last night’s Impact Wrestling Slammiversary event, according to Twitter.com/WrestleTix. Meanwhile, the Municipal Auditorium’s overall capacity is listed as 9,700 fans for in the round events.
My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At https://t.co/IcvXCCDxBa! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents pic.twitter.com/9xdCuRuNT4
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 20, 2022
