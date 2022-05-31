What's happening...

Matt Cardona confirms he suffered a torn bicep

May 31, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Champion Matt Cardona announced via social media that an MRI exam revealed that he suffered a torn bicep. The injury occurred during a GCW match with Blake Christian on Saturday. Cardona stated that he will need surgery and will have to cancel some dates.

Powell’s POV: Cardona dropped Impact Wrestling’s Digital Media Championship over the weekend, but he still holds the NWA Championship. He is scheduled to defend the title at the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view event, which is named after him, on June 11 in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Knoxville Convention Center. Here’s wishing Cardona the best with his surgery and recovery.

