Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, BTI match

May 26, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Josh Alexander, Jay Briscoe, and Mark Briscoe vs. “Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner

-Chris Sabin vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Masha Slamovich vs. Havok

-Trey Miguel vs. Alex Shelley for a spot in the Ultimate X match for the X Division Championship at Slammiversary

-Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

-Bhupinder Gujjar and W Morrissey vs. Raj Singh and Shera

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Lockdown 2005 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET and features Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

