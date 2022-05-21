AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for the final edition before Double Or Nothing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-AEW World Champion Hangman Page and CM Punk meet ahead of the title match at AEW Double Or Nothing

-Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a cage match with MJF as special referee

-Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Ruby Soho faces the winner of Friday’s Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match

-Jungle Boy vs. Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland

-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero for the ROH Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Las Vegas, Nevada at Michelob Ultra Center. The same venue will play host to next Friday’s live Rampage. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).