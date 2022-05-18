NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s USA Network show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Duke Hudson in a non-title match

-NXT Tag Team Champions “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp in a non-title match

-NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Indi Hartwell in a non-title match

-Wes Lee vs. Sanga

-Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez

-Edris Enofe and Malik Blade vs. Stacks and Two Dimes

Powell’s POV: The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will also continue on this episode. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).