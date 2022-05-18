NXT In Your House lineup: Three title matches advertised for the Hell in a Cell weekend live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT In Your House event that will be held on Saturday, June 4 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship (Breakker will lose the championship if he is disqualified)

-Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Anthony for the NXT North American Championship

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: The NXT Title match was added on Tuesday’s television show. Gacy played up the idea that Breakker’s temper could cost him the match if he’s disqualified. The event will stream on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally).