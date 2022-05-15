What's happening...

PCW Ultra “Friday The 13th – A New Beginning” results: Sinn Bodhi vs. LA Park, Toa Liona vs. Shane Mercer, Nick Wayne vs. B-Boy, Yuya Uemura vs. Steve Madison, Daniel Della Rouge vs. Viva Van for the PCW UltraWoman Title, Jai Vidal vs. Jack Cartwheel for the PCW Ultralight Title

May 15, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PCW Ultra “Friday The 13th – A New Beginning”
May 13, 2022 in Wilmington, California ILWU Memorial Hall

1. Steve Madison defeated Yuya Uemura

2. Papo Esco defeated Rob Shit

3. Nick Wayne defeated B-Boy

4. Jai Vidal defeated Jack Cartwheel to retain the PCW Ultralight Championship

5. Viva Van defeated Daniel Della Rouge in a falls count anywhere match to win the PCW UltraWoman Championship

6. Toa Liona defeated Shane Mercer

7. LA Park defeated Sinn Bodhi

Ted DiBiase, Winter, and Gabby Loren of Impact also appeared.

Return Date: July 15

