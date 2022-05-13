WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview (updated): WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match set for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title

-Randy Orton and Riddle seek a tag title unification match

-Kofi Kingston vs. Butch

Powell’s POV: The Kingston vs. Butch match was added since our previous update. Smackdown will include the fallout from Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash event. The show will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).