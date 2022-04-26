4/26 NXT 2.0 results: Moore’s review of Tony D’Angelo vs. Von Wagner, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez vs. Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley, Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend, Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon, Nathan Frazer debuts

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT 2.0 TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 26, 2022 on USA Network

Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

1. Nikitta Lyons vs. Lash Legend. Lash and Nikita traded punches to start. Both women went on to trade kicks with Lyons grounding Lash with a high kick. Lash recovered and hit Lyons with a backfist. Lyons recovered and hit Lash with a Thesz Press leading to some ground and pound. Lash broke it with a rope break. Lash shoved Nikkita off her to dump Lyons, head first, to ringside. Lyons recovered, but Lash gave Lyons a shoulder tackle to knock her off the apron.

Lash tossed Lyons into the steel steps. Lash worked on Lyons with methodical offense. Lyons rolled up Legend for a two count (the lights went black for a second). Lash gave Lyons a sidewalk slam for a two count. Lash worked on Lyons with a cravate. Lyons escaped with a wrist toss. Lyons kept Legend at bay with some footsies. Lyons gave Legend a few suplexes. Lyons worked on Legend with ten punches in the corner. Legend tried to power bomb Lyons, but Lyons countered with a huracanrana for the win.

Nikkita Lyons defeated Lash Legend via pinfalll in 5:09.

Natalya ran out to attack Nikkita. Cora Jade ran in with a skateboard to clear away the heels. Natalya managed to get Jade in Sharpshooter position, but Nikitta kicked Natalya to send her to ringside…

Tony D’Angelo cut a promo. He talked about how Xyon Quinn got replaced by Von Wagner due to an injury…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Ugly match, but it worked here because this has gotten a bit personal and rough. Definitely Lash’s best showing in the ring, even though it wasn’t anything to write home about. Hopefully both women move on to more experienced wrestlers because I don’t there is much to benefit, when both need to improve practice-wise.